Lowestoft man used toy gun to steal can of Dr Pepper from kebab shop

A Lowestoft man who threatened a kebab shop owner with a toy gun while stealing a can of Dr Pepper has been jailed.

Daniel Burrows went to Kings Kebab in London Road South, where he was a regular customer, at 11.30pm on September 21 and said he wanted some free food and drink, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday, January 17.

When the shopkeeper refused, Burrows’ took out a toy gun from the waistband of his trousers and waved it around.

Prosecutor Sarah Milroy said the shop owner had been scared as he couldn’t tell if the gun was real or not.

Burrows had taken a can of Dr Pepper from a fridge and left after tucking the toy gun back into his waistband.

After leaving the store, he approached a man who was about to let himself into his accommodation in London Road South and told him: “I need to get through to the back.”

He followed the man into the building and as the man was walking upstairs to his flat he turned round and saw Burrows pointing a gun at him.

Miss Milroy said: “He thought it looked like a Glock pistol and he was in shock.

"He ran upstairs and knocked on a friend’s door and called the police."

Burrows had gone to the home of a woman he knew and called his mental health team.

The woman described Burrows as being “manic and then normal” and while he was at her flat he had briefly left before returning without the gun.

Armed officers arrived in the area and Burrows was arrested.

Burrows, 33, of London Road South, Lowestoft, admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, robbery, possession of a knife and possession of cannabis, and was jailed for 44 months.

Miss Milroy said the knife offence related to Burrows going into a Co-op store in London Road South dressed in a dinosaur onesie and producing a knife which he used to help an assistant cut open a box.

He had then put the knife back inside his clothing but the assistant had called the police because she was concerned he had a knife.

Jude Durr, defending, said Burrows' mental health had deteriorated prior to the offences.

He had spent his childhood in care and since then had issues with drink and drugs and had been homeless.