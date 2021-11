Suffolk Police are appealing for information of a wanted man in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have reissued an appeal for help to trace a wanted man from Lowestoft.

Luke McGee, aged 36, is wanted for burglary and criminal damage offences.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins and of stocky build.

Anyone who may have seen Luke McGee or has information on his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101 or email Jamie.HOLLAND2@suffolk.police.uk.