Man wanted for assault in Lowestoft
Published: 1:17 PM November 10, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A man is wanted by police for an incident of assault that happened in Lowestoft.
Richard Aldous, also known as Ricky, is wanted in connection a with assault in the town in October.
The 41-year-old is described as white, of medium build, with light brown hair and a beard.
Anyone who believes they have seen Aldous, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team on 101.