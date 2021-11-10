News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Man wanted for assault in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:17 PM November 10, 2021
Richard Aldous is wanted by police in connection with an incident of assault in Lowestoft.

Richard Aldous is wanted by police in connection with an incident of assault in Lowestoft. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man is wanted by police for an incident of assault that happened in Lowestoft.

Richard Aldous, also known as Ricky, is wanted in connection a with assault in the town in October.

The 41-year-old is described as white, of medium build, with light brown hair and a beard. 

Anyone who believes they have seen Aldous, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team on 101. 

