Man wanted for assault in Lowestoft

Richard Aldous is wanted by police in connection with an incident of assault in Lowestoft. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Richard Aldous, also known as Ricky, is wanted in connection a with assault in the town in October.

The 41-year-old is described as white, of medium build, with light brown hair and a beard.

Anyone who believes they have seen Aldous, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team on 101.