Hunt for man wanted for assaults

Published: 8:56 AM June 23, 2021

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted and could be in the Lowestoft area.

Ian Kirk, 39, is wanted for assault offences and is known to have connections to the Lowestoft area.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with receding dark brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Kirk or has information on his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101 or email Sam.Raymond1@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org