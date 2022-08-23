Man who 'regularly' swears at passers-by in town centre arrested

A man who "regularly" swears at passers-by in a seaside town centre has been arrested.

The man was found by police abusing people in London Road North near New Look in Lowestoft after he broke a full criminal behaviour order banning him from drinking in public.

He was arrested at the scene on Monday, August 22, less than a week after the behaviour order was first enforced on Wednesday, August 17.

A Lowestoft police spokesman said: "Anyone that uses the town centre will no doubt be aware of regular issues with an individual getting drunk and swearing at passers-by in London Road North.

"Yesterday was another incident, this time near New Look.

"The same individual breached his order by having an open can of alcohol in a public place and was subsequently arrested again.

"Great work by SNT team three."

Officers have urged anyone who encounters any further issues in the area to report them via 999 if an emergency or online at www.suffolk.police.uk.

Anyone with more information about this incident is urged to call 101 quoting crime reference number 37/53991/22.