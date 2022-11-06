Man with screwdrivers, gloves and face covering arrested in seaside town
A man who was caught with screwdrivers while wearing gloves and a face covering was apprehended in a seaside town overnight.
He was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary in Lowestoft at about 3am this morning after he was seen by a police officer on foot patrol.
The man was taken in to custody at Lowestoft police station.
A Lowestoft police spokesman said on Facebook: "Despite the very best Shaggy impression of 'it wasn't me' the male was arrested for going equipped.
"He was then conveyed to custody where he didn’t need gloves and a snood, and the warmth of two blankets was more than sufficient."