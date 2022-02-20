News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations continue with two arrested as drugs seized in raid

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:52 PM February 20, 2022
Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft

Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mark Boggis

Investigations are continuing after a man and woman were arrested in an early morning drugs raid.

Officers from the east Kestrel Team raided a property on Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Friday, January 7.

Police swooped about 8am on the address in Cleveland Road with a quantity of class A and class B drugs seized along with "a substantial amount of cash."

Initially, two people were arrested for the supply of controlled drugs and money laundering.

After an 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were both released under investigation, enquiries have been continuing.

This week, a police spokesman said: "The 18-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, who were arrested in connection with money laundering will face no further action after an investigation determined no offences had been committed.

A flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley was raided.

A flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley was raided. - Credit: Mick Howes

"They have been released under investigation in relation to the drugs offences pending further enquiries."

With investigations ongoing, contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/1200/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe Lowestoft Jokes

'A Mexican in Lowestoft?' - Comedians joke about town's food options

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park has been ripped off due to heavy winds caused by Storm Eunice.

Suffolk Live News

Police shut busy retail park road after Storm Eunice destroys sign

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The interesting find was discovered on Pakefield Cliffs in 2020.

What on earth is it? Woman finds mystery object on beach

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Gateway Retail Park Lowestoft road closure

East Suffolk Council | Live

Homes without power and busy road closed as Storm Eunice hits

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon