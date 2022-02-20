Investigations continue with two arrested as drugs seized in raid

Investigations are continuing after a man and woman were arrested in an early morning drugs raid.

Officers from the east Kestrel Team raided a property on Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Friday, January 7.

Police swooped about 8am on the address in Cleveland Road with a quantity of class A and class B drugs seized along with "a substantial amount of cash."

Initially, two people were arrested for the supply of controlled drugs and money laundering.

After an 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were both released under investigation, enquiries have been continuing.

This week, a police spokesman said: "The 18-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, who were arrested in connection with money laundering will face no further action after an investigation determined no offences had been committed.

A flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley was raided. - Credit: Mick Howes

"They have been released under investigation in relation to the drugs offences pending further enquiries."

With investigations ongoing, contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/1200/22.