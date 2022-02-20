Investigations continue with two arrested as drugs seized in raid
Investigations are continuing after a man and woman were arrested in an early morning drugs raid.
Officers from the east Kestrel Team raided a property on Cleveland Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Friday, January 7.
Police swooped about 8am on the address in Cleveland Road with a quantity of class A and class B drugs seized along with "a substantial amount of cash."
Initially, two people were arrested for the supply of controlled drugs and money laundering.
After an 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were both released under investigation, enquiries have been continuing.
This week, a police spokesman said: "The 18-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, who were arrested in connection with money laundering will face no further action after an investigation determined no offences had been committed.
"They have been released under investigation in relation to the drugs offences pending further enquiries."
With investigations ongoing, contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/1200/22.