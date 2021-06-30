Man jailed for six years after 'deplorable' attack on Lowestoft officers
- Credit: Mick Howes
Detectives have warned those who attack police officers that they will be brought to justice after a man was jailed for a "deplorable" assault on officers in Lowestoft.
Mark Bedwell, 50, of Tonning Street, was jailed for six years after squirting drain cleaner from a child’s 'super soaker' water pistol at two police officers.
Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday, June 28 how the corrosive fluid landed on the officers’ faces, hands and clothing, leaving them with painful blisters that needed treatment at a specialist burns unit.
Bedwell pleaded guilty to two offences of unlawfully and maliciously throwing a corrosive fluid, with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm, in connection with the incident about 4.45am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 where police had attended his home on Tonning Street.
Speaking after Bedwell had been jailed, Det Insp Matt Adams said: “This sentence handed out by the courts reflects the severity and seriousness of the incident.
"Both officers who were injured have outlined how it has had a significantly detrimental effect on them.
You may also want to watch:
"The physical pain and discomfort both experienced afterwards has alleviated but the mental trauma remains for both.
“Any assault or attack on a police officer is deplorable.
Most Read
- 1 Missing Lowestoft man, 23, found 'safe and well'
- 2 Man 'besotted' with barmaid breaches court order banning him from contact
- 3 New homes unveiled at site of historic pub in Lowestoft
- 4 Lowestoft road to be closed for 'drainage works'
- 5 New accommodation unveiled to help support former rough sleepers
- 6 'A rare opportunity' - Beautiful area of land near Beccles set for auction
- 7 Lowestoft home targeted in afternoon burglary
- 8 Man used 'super squirter' to spray drain cleaner over police
- 9 Couple leave award-winning Suffolk pub to launch charcuterie business
- 10 Boost for Lowestoft creatives as new hub launched
"It is completely unacceptable to assault a person who is simply going out to do their job and do their best to serve the community and to work with and protect the public.
"This six-year sentence is a clear reminder to anyone who thinks they can attack officers without consequence is wrong.
"We will take action against those people to secure a prosecution and bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Officers had attended Bedwell's home as part of a pre-planned joint operation with Metropolitan police to arrest him in connection with other offences and to extradite him to America.
Police said that Bedwell "sprayed a noxious liquid" at two police officers, now known to be drain cleaner, using a children’s ‘super-soaker’ gun, before fleeing the scene and being later arrested.
Both police officers were taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by ambulance for treatment.
One officer was discharged from hospital later the same day while the other officer required an overnight stay before being discharged.
Both offices required subsequent treatment to their injuries at Broomfield hospital burns unit in Chelmsford.