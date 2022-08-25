Lowestoft man found guilty of 'unending sexual abuse' is jailed for life

Martin Ives, 49, of Whiting Road, Lowestoft, has been jailed for life after he was found guilty of multiple - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 49-year-old man from Lowestoft who engaged in "unending and predatory sexual abuse for over a decade" has been jailed for life.

Martin Ives, of Whiting Road, was sentenced to life in prison - with no parole to be considered before 22 years - at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, August 19.

The trial lasted three weeks and Ives was found guilty by a jury of 28 of the 29 charges against him for sexual assaults and rapes involving four women.

The judge, HHJ Henry, praised the investigating officer DC Gary Brown for his work on the case, for which he will receive a Crown Court commendation.

The judge also said Ives would not be eligible for parole until he has served 22 years, warning that while he can apply for parole, he may not necessarily be granted it.

DCI Anna Edmondson said: “The SIU team and in particular Gary, I am sure, will have secured a great deal of satisfaction and a strong sense of reward from securing this conviction.

"The judge described Ives as possessing a significant risk and he engaged in an unending and predatory sexual abuse for over a decade, so to see him behind bars for life is an extremely satisfying conclusion for everyone.”

DI Simon Bridgland added: “I’d like to pay tribute to the bravery and courage of the victims who came forward to make their disclosure to police.

"This is never easy to do and their evidence undoubtedly helped secure this conviction.

“This is serious and complex crime, and it is a really powerful example of the vital and important work that takes place in Safeguarding and our Investigation Units."

All victims and survivors of serious sexual abuse are referred to the Independent Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) service.

The service provides specialist tailored support to victims and survivors of sexual violence, irrespective of whether they have reported to police.



