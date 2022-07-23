Investigations continue after arrests for possessing counterfeit cigarettes
- Credit: Google Images
Investigations are continuing after three men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and possessing counterfeit cigarettes.
Police stopped a BMW during routine patrols in Lowestoft on Friday, July 15 and discovered "enough tobacco and cigarettes to cater an entire 1980s darts tournament".
The BMW, which was stopped near Marine Parade, was being driven with no insurance and no licence.
On a search of the vehicle, officers from the East Sentinel team then discovered the large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes.
Police subsequently arrested the driver along with two passengers on suspicion of possession of counterfeit cigarettes and money laundering offences.
All three men were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.
They were later released.
This week a police spokesman said they arrested three men: "A 27-year-old man from Nottingham, a 42-year-old man from Wrexham and a 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton.
"All three have been released under investigation pending further enquiries."