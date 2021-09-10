Men caught on CCTV stealing motorbike in Lowestoft
Two men have been caught on CCTV stealing a motorbike in Lowestoft.
The incident took place in Arnhem Court around 12:30am on Friday, September 10.
CCTV caught two males carrying tools to break a lock on the motorbike and then start to push it on to Europa Road.
Police carried out a search in the area and located the motorbike before returning it to the owner.
Both males were wearing dark tracksuits with their faces covered, with one of them was wearing white Nike trainers.
Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for witnesses or information.
Anyone with any information or who may have relevant CCTV footage, should call the police on 101, quoting reference number 37/49985/21.
People can alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 completely anonymously.