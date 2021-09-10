News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Men caught on CCTV stealing motorbike in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:48 PM September 10, 2021   
Police say claims they use a computer to decide if a burglary is worth investigating is inaccurate P

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a motorbike theft. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Two men have been caught on CCTV stealing a motorbike in Lowestoft.

The incident took place in Arnhem Court around 12:30am on Friday, September 10.

CCTV caught two males carrying tools to break a lock on the motorbike and then start to push it on to Europa Road.

Police carried out a search in the area and located the motorbike before returning it to the owner.

Both males were wearing dark tracksuits with their faces covered, with one of them was wearing white Nike trainers.

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for witnesses or information.

Anyone with any information or who may have relevant CCTV footage, should call the police on 101, quoting reference number 37/49985/21.

People can alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 completely anonymously.

Crime
Lowestoft News

