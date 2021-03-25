News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Men smash petrol station door and steal cash and cigarettes

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:32 PM March 25, 2021   
petrol station

The burglary happened on the High Street in Kessingland. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men are wanted by police after smashing the front door of a petrol station and stealing cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

It occurred at the petrol station on Kessingland High Street at about 12.45am on Thursday morning.

Two men broke into the petrol station by smashing the front door, which was made of glass.

They then stole cigarettes, alcohol, the cash till and the mini safe, all from behind the counter.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspects and anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows who the individuals are should contact Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/14559/21.

