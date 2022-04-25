News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Thieves steal metal garden ornament from outside home

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:11 PM April 25, 2022
The metal garden ornament was stolen from outside a home on Park Meadows, Lowestoft.

The metal garden ornament was stolen from outside a home on Park Meadows, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A 200kg metal anvil was stolen from a concrete base outside a home in Lowestoft.

Thieves stole the metal garden ornament sometime earlier this month.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the metal garden ornament, which was stolen from outside a home on Park Meadows.

A police spokesman said: "The theft occurred sometime between April 1 and April 20.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/24016/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.

Suffolk Constabulary
