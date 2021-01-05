Suspended sentence for cannabis dealer who 'got into wrong crowd'
A former Suffolk man who was involved in the supply of cannabis in Lowestoft has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Police officers came across Michael Brown sitting in a car with other people in a secluded area of a car park in Lowestoft and noticed a strong smell of cannabis, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
When they searched the vehicle they found scales, bags, a small amount of cannabis and a tick list.
When Brown’s phone was examined it was found to contain messages relating to the supply of cannabis over a two month period, said Terence Woods, prosecuting.
Brown, 22, who now lives In Dumbrills Close, Brighton, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November 2018 and January last year and was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.
He was also given a 25 day rehabilitation order and ordered to pay £500 costs.
Paul Casey, mitigating, said Brown had got into the “wrong crowd” while he was living in the area but had now moved away and was working as a roofer and had a stable relationship.
