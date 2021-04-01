Person taken to hospital after suspected arson attack

Published: 4:23 PM April 1, 2021

A person was taken to hospital after a suspected arson attack in Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to an address in Milton Road West on Thursday, March 25, following a fire which started at around 4.30pm in the communal hallway.

The occupants of the property escaped the blaze unharmed, although one resident taken to hospital as a precaution.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw any suspicious activity between 4pm and 4.30pm, to contact officers.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 37/14777/21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.