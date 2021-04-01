News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Person taken to hospital after suspected arson attack

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:23 PM April 1, 2021   
Milton Road West, in Lowestoft.

Milton Road West, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A person was taken to hospital after a suspected arson attack in Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to an address in Milton Road West on Thursday, March 25, following a fire which started at around 4.30pm in the communal hallway.

The occupants of the property escaped the blaze unharmed, although one resident taken to hospital as a precaution.

Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw any suspicious activity between 4pm and 4.30pm, to contact officers.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 37/14777/21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lowestoft News

