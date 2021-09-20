News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Mini-motorbike stolen in Ringsfield

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:23 PM September 20, 2021   
Police are appealing for information following a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries at businesses in Lowestoft. 

Police are appealing for witnesses after a mini-motorbike was stolen in Ringsfield - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Police are investigating after a mini-motorbike was stolen from a garden shed in Ringsfield this morning.

The orange KTM mini off-road bike was stolen from a shed at a home in Long Close this morning at some point between 4am and 6.36am on Monday September 20.

Police are appealing for anybody with information about the incident to come forward.

Please contact Suffolk Police through their website or dialling 101 quoting the crime reference number 37/52122/21.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.


