Investigations continue after mobility scooter drink drive crash

The mobility scooter which was stopped in Lowestoft last night - Credit: Lowestoft police

Investigations are continuing after a mobility scooter drink driver was involved in a crash in a coastal town.

The man in his 70s was stopped by police and arrested "on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol" on Thurston Road in Lowestoft at around 1am on Sunday, September 4.

The mobility scooter driver was more than four times over the limit when he was stopped after the crash, with no other vehicle involved.

Police said the man blew a reading of 141 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, and was subsequently arrested.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At the time a Lowestoft police spokesman said: "Luckily nobody was injured and yes, it is an offence to be drunk and drive a mobility scooter."

This week, a police spokesman said: "He was released under investigation and that remains the case."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/CJ/17510/22.



