Mobility scooter stolen from front garden of home in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:43 AM November 9, 2021
The red mobility scooter, with a black cover, was stolen from a front garden on Wellington Esplanade, Kirkley in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A mobility scooter was stolen from the front garden of a seafront home before it was rode away along the promenade.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a mobility scooter was stolen in Lowestoft.

The red mobility scooter, with a black cover, was stolen from a front garden on Wellington Esplanade, Kirkley, at 4pm on Saturday, November 6.

A police spokesman said: "The owner witnessed an unknown person ride the scooter away towards Kirkley Cliff.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or know where the mobility scooter is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/62727/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

