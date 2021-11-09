Mobility scooter stolen from front garden of home in Lowestoft

The red mobility scooter, with a black cover, was stolen from a front garden on Wellington Esplanade, Kirkley in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A mobility scooter was stolen from the front garden of a seafront home before it was rode away along the promenade.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a mobility scooter was stolen in Lowestoft.

The red mobility scooter, with a black cover, was stolen from a front garden on Wellington Esplanade, Kirkley, at 4pm on Saturday, November 6.

A police spokesman said: "The owner witnessed an unknown person ride the scooter away towards Kirkley Cliff.

"Can you help?"

You may also want to watch:

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or know where the mobility scooter is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/62727/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.