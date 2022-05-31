News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Mobility scooter stolen from storage facility at block of flats

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:29 PM May 31, 2022
A mobility scooter was stolen over the weekend after being left in a storage facility at a block of flats.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of the mobility scooter from the High Street in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The red Freedom Vanon Roadmaster mobility scooter was stolen from a storage facility at a block of flats on the High Street at sometime between 1.10pm on Saturday, May 28 and 10.30am on Sunday, May 29.

It is the third mobility scooter to have been stolen in the past month.

A white and blue Invacare Ryan Pro mobility scooter with a basket on the front was stolen from a bike shed at the back of flats on Stanley Street in Lowestoft between noon on Thursday, April 21 and 9am on Saturday, April 23.

An Iveco 3 wheel mobility scooter was stolen from outside a home on Marine Parade in Kirkley between 10pm on Friday, April 29 and 9am on Saturday, April 30.

Information about the latest mobility scooter theft to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/32984/22 via 101.

