Mobility scooter stolen after outbuilding at rural home targeted

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:38 PM October 27, 2022
Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police. - Credit: Nick Butcher

An electric mobility scooter was stolen after burglars broke into the outbuilding of a rural property.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the outbuilding burglary at Rushmere, near Mutford.

The outbuilding at the property in a rural location in Rushmere - between Lowestoft and Beccles - was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday, October 26.

A police spokesman said: "At approximately 1.15am on Wednesday morning two unknown men dressed in dark clothing gained entry to the grounds of a property.

"A padlock was removed from the doors of an outbuilding, and a black framed Hammerhead GTS 150 electric mobility scooter/buggy was stolen.

"Can you help?"

Information to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/68418/22 via 101.

Alternatively you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

