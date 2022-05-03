Mobility scooter stolen from outside home over weekend

A mobility scooter was stolen from outside a home on Marine Parade in Kirkley, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A mobility scooter was stolen over the weekend after being left outside a home.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of the mobility scooter from outside a home on Marine Parade in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The Iveco 3 wheel mobility scooter was stolen sometime between 10pm on Friday, April 29 and 9am on Sunday, April 30.

"Can you help?"

It is the second mobility scooter to have been stolen in the past couple of weeks, after a white and blue Invacare Ryan Pro mobility scooter with a basket on the front was stolen from a bike shed at the back of flats on Stanley Street in Lowestoft between noon on Thursday, April 21 and 9am on Saturday, April 23.

If you have any information about the theft on Marine Parade, or you know where the scooter is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/25805/22 via 101.

Alternatively you contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.