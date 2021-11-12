News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
'Stocky male' spotted riding stolen mobility scooter in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:30 PM November 12, 2021
A mobility scooter was stolen outside of a property in Lowestoft.   - Credit: Nick Butcher

A mobility scooter has been stolen from outside of a property in Lowestoft.  

The incident occurred at about 4pm on Saturday, November 6, outside a home in Wellington Esplanade. 

At around the time stated, an unknown, stocky male was witnessed riding away from the property on the red and black mobility scooter. 

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/62727/21. 

Or contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively call 101.

