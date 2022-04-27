News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Thieves steal mobility scooter from bike shed

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:06 AM April 27, 2022
Stanley Street in Lowestoft

Stanley Street in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A mobility scooter was stolen after being left in a bike shed near to flats.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a mobility scooter.

The mobility scooter was stolen from a bike shed, which is located at the back of flats on Stanley Street in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The white and blue Invacare Ryan Pro mobility scooter with a basket on the front was stolen sometime between noon on Thursday, April 21 and 9am on Saturday, April 23.

"Can you help?"

If you witnessed who took the scooter or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/24591/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
