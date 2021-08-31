News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Mobility scooters stolen from homes in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:25 PM August 31, 2021   
A mobility scooter was taken from the back garden of a home in Seago Street, Lowestoft.

A mobility scooter was taken from the back garden of a home in Seago Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Two mobility scooters were stolen during separate thefts in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after the mobility scooters were stolen from the gardens of two homes in Lowestoft last week.

A police spokesman said: "A mobility scooter was taken from the back garden of a home in Seago Street at sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, August 25 and 12.30pm on Thursday, August 26.

"A second mobility scooter was stolen from a garden in London Road South sometime between 1am and 11.40am on Thursday, August 26.

"Can you help?"

If you saw either of the scooters being taken or know where they are now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/47112/21 or 37/47157/21 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
  2. 2 Why you might need to book ahead at The Village Maid in Lound
  3. 3 Plans for £30m care home revised over transport concerns
  1. 4 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  2. 5 Revamped bar reopens with burger brand link-up to make town 'party central'
  3. 6 'Phenomenal' end to10 years of CARLFest as thousands of pounds raised
  4. 7 Joy as CARLFest returns to biggest crowd to date on 10th anniversary
  5. 8 People with these surnames could be sitting on an unclaimed fortune
  6. 9 Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in alleyway
  7. 10 Could Pontins Pakefield welcome Afghan refugees?
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

hms tyne

HMS Tyne pays visit to Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Glen Dale

Missing Lowestoft 29-year-old found in Essex

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A section of Waveney Drive in Lowestoft will be closed from Monday, September 6 until the end of July 2022.

Road to close for 10 months as £126.75m Lowestoft bridge works progress

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Nick Knowles enjoyed a meal at The Bell in Carlton Coleville after filming in the area.

Nick Knowles spotted dining at Lowestoft pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon