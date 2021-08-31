Mobility scooters stolen from homes in Lowestoft

Published: 12:25 PM August 31, 2021

A mobility scooter was taken from the back garden of a home in Seago Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Two mobility scooters were stolen during separate thefts in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after the mobility scooters were stolen from the gardens of two homes in Lowestoft last week.

A police spokesman said: "A mobility scooter was taken from the back garden of a home in Seago Street at sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, August 25 and 12.30pm on Thursday, August 26.

"A second mobility scooter was stolen from a garden in London Road South sometime between 1am and 11.40am on Thursday, August 26.

"Can you help?"

If you saw either of the scooters being taken or know where they are now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/47112/21 or 37/47157/21 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.