Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

'Large amount of cash' stolen from Lowestoft animal park

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:22 PM April 25, 2022
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Pets Corner in Oulton Broad was burgled, with a large amount of money stolen - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A large amount of cash has been stolen from a farm park in Lowestoft.

Pets Corner on Bridge Road in Oulton Broad was broken into between 4pm on Sunday, April 24, and 8am on Monday, April 25.

An outdoor cabin was broken into and a large amount of cash was taken from envelopes in a filing cabinet.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw suspicious activity or knows the location of the money.

Members of the public are being asked to contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/24565/22.

This can be done via the Suffolk Police website, by emailing james.boots@suffolk.police.uk or calling 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

