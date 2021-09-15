Thieves steal moped from driveway of home in south Lowestoft

Published: 4:33 PM September 15, 2021

A red and white Motorini Misano 125 scooter was stolen off the driveway of a home on Laurel Road, Kirkley. - Credit: Google Images

A red and white moped was stolen off the driveway of a home in south Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the early morning theft.

The red and white Motorini Misano 125 scooter was stolen off the driveway of a home on Laurel Road, Kirkley.

A police spokesman said: "The scooter, registration AP70SSO, was stolen in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, September 15, around 00.39am.

"The security chain was cut.

"Two unknown persons were captured on security systems pushing the moped away.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft or know where the moped is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/51074/21 on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.