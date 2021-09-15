Thieves steal moped from driveway of home in south Lowestoft
- Credit: Google Images
A red and white moped was stolen off the driveway of a home in south Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the early morning theft.
The red and white Motorini Misano 125 scooter was stolen off the driveway of a home on Laurel Road, Kirkley.
A police spokesman said: "The scooter, registration AP70SSO, was stolen in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, September 15, around 00.39am.
"The security chain was cut.
"Two unknown persons were captured on security systems pushing the moped away.
"Can you help?"
Most Read
- 1 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
- 2 Is Lowestoft becoming 'party central' of the east coast?
- 3 Academy in Lowestoft receives Ofsted praise for 'effective action'
- 4 Robbers attempt to steal dog in Lowestoft churchyard
- 5 Man arrested for indecent exposure in Kessingland
- 6 Plans for ex-restaurant to become pub revealed as licence granted
- 7 Coastal village awaits decision on bid for 220 new homes
- 8 Mum of four set to return to the stage in Lowestoft - after a decade away
- 9 Man, 45, jailed for Lowestoft burglaries
- 10 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
If you have any information about this theft or know where the moped is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/51074/21 on 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.