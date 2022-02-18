News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Moped stolen from outside home in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:53 PM February 18, 2022
A black Peugeot Kisbee 50 moped was stolen from outside a home in Oxford Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A moped has been stolen from outside a home during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a moped in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The black Peugeot Kisbee 50 moped, registration AO63 RKA, was stolen from outside a home in Oxford Road, Lowestoft at sometime between 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 and 6pm on Thursday, February 17.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/10306/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

