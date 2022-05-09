News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Motocross bike stolen as garage targeted in overnight break-in

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:19 PM May 9, 2022
Gunton Church Lane in north Lowestoft

Gunton Church Lane in north Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stole a motocross bike after breaking into a garage in north Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after a garage at a home on Gunton Church Lane in was broken into.

The garage burglary happened at some time between 6pm yesterday evening (Sunday, May 8) and 7.45am on Monday, May 9.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has gained entry to a garage by forcing the up and over door.

"A green KX60 Motocross bike was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this garage burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/27899/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

