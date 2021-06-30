Two motocross bikes stolen from Lowestoft garage in overnight raid

Published: 7:39 AM June 30, 2021 Updated: 8:27 AM June 30, 2021

A garage at the back of homes on Spashett Road in Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Investigations are under way after two motocross bikes were stolen from a garage in an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a garage at the back of a home in Lowestoft was broken into.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called shortly after 5.45am on Tuesday, June 29 following reports that a garage had been broken into in Spashett Road, Lowestoft overnight.

"At some point, unknown offender/s forced entry into a garage and stole two orange KTM motocross motorcycles from within."

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or if you have any information, contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/34761/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.