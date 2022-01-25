Motorbike stolen during overnight theft in Lowestoft

Thieves stole a motorcycle from a home during an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the motorbike theft after a home in Carlton Colville was targeted.

A police spokesman said: "The black Sinnis Shuttle 125 motorbike, registration number AU65 YSS, was stolen from a home in Beccles Road, Carlton Colville at sometime between 7pm on Friday, January 21 and 11.30am on Saturday, January 22.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/4791/22 through the 101 non-emergency number.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.