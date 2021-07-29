News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Honda motorbike stolen during early morning theft in Ellough

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:41 PM July 29, 2021   
Police are seeking witnesses after a motorbike was stolen from a premises off Benacre Road in Ellough.

A police spokesman said: "The grey Honda PCX 125 motorbike, registration AU67 RNX, was stolen from a premises off Benacre Road at around 3.15am this morning, Thursday, July 29.

"Can you help?"

If you witnessed the theft or have any information that may help, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/41363/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

