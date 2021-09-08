News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Kawasaki Ninja motorbike stolen from outside Lowestoft home

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:24 PM September 8, 2021   
A black and green Kawasaki Ninja 600 motorbike was stolen from outside a home on Fir Lane, Lowestoft.

A black and green Kawasaki Ninja 600 motorbike was stolen from outside a home on Fir Lane, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Motorbike and moped owners are being urged to review security measures following a spate of recent thefts and attempted thefts.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike was stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft.

A black and green Kawasaki Ninja 600 motorbike, registration T850BLO, was stolen from outside a home on Fir Lane.

Police said the motorbike was stolen between 7.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, September 7 after "the front disc lock was snapped off."

There was also an overnight attempt to steal a Husqvarna motorbike in Velda Close, Carlton Colville between 7pm on Sunday, September 5 and 9am on Monday, September 6.

But this attempt failed despite the steering lock being snapped.

A police spokesman said: "Officers recommend motorbike and moped owners to review security measures for their vehicles regularly."

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 37/49534/21 and 37/49321/21 on 101.

Lowestoft News

