Kawasaki Ninja motorbike stolen from outside Lowestoft home
- Credit: Google Images
Motorbike and moped owners are being urged to review security measures following a spate of recent thefts and attempted thefts.
Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike was stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft.
A black and green Kawasaki Ninja 600 motorbike, registration T850BLO, was stolen from outside a home on Fir Lane.
Police said the motorbike was stolen between 7.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, September 7 after "the front disc lock was snapped off."
There was also an overnight attempt to steal a Husqvarna motorbike in Velda Close, Carlton Colville between 7pm on Sunday, September 5 and 9am on Monday, September 6.
But this attempt failed despite the steering lock being snapped.
A police spokesman said: "Officers recommend motorbike and moped owners to review security measures for their vehicles regularly."
Most Read
- 1 Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorcycle
- 2 Burberry advert filmed in Lowestoft wins global prize
- 3 Hunt for biker after woman suffers serious injuries in Lowestoft crash
- 4 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
- 5 Former Lowestoft restaurant and nightclub could reopen
- 6 Could last empty unit at Gateway Retail Park be filled soon?
- 7 Pushchair and camera among items stolen from cars in Lowestoft
- 8 'Like buses!' Golfer lands two hole in ones - on back to back rounds
- 9 Afghan refugees pledge from councils across Suffolk
- 10 Fire breaks out in Lowestoft flat
Information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 37/49534/21 and 37/49321/21 on 101.