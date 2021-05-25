Man in helmet damages motorbike during failed theft
- Credit: Google Images
A motorbike was scratched and a wall was damaged during an attempted theft in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the early morning attempted theft of the motorbike from a home.
It was parked in the front garden of a home on Enstone Road, Kirkley when it happened between 2am and 2.50am on Friday, May 21.
A police spokesman said: "An unknown male youth wearing a motorbike helmet has attempted to start a motorbike parked in the front garden by breaking the ignition.
"The male has then tried to push the motorbike out of the garden, has scratched the bike and damaged a wall.
You may also want to watch:
"The motorbike has been left in situ and it is thought the offender was disturbed and left.
"Can you help?"
Information to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 37/26656/21, on 101 or email PC Jamie Holland.
Most Read
- 1 New sports bar unveiled in Lowestoft
- 2 Spate of vehicles seized by police in Lowestoft
- 3 Rail shake-up casts doubt on Lowestoft to London direct line
- 4 Care home residents fulfil boyhood dream by riding Harley Davidson
- 5 Emergency alerts set to be tested in East Suffolk
- 6 Demolition works to begin for £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing
- 7 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
- 8 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
- 9 Concern for man missing for 14 days
- 10 A12 closed and homes may be evacuated after gas leak
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.