Man in helmet damages motorbike during failed theft

Published: 1:45 PM May 25, 2021

Police are seeking witnesses after the attempted theft of a motorbike parked in the front garden of a home on Enstone Road, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A motorbike was scratched and a wall was damaged during an attempted theft in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the early morning attempted theft of the motorbike from a home.

It was parked in the front garden of a home on Enstone Road, Kirkley when it happened between 2am and 2.50am on Friday, May 21.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown male youth wearing a motorbike helmet has attempted to start a motorbike parked in the front garden by breaking the ignition.

"The male has then tried to push the motorbike out of the garden, has scratched the bike and damaged a wall.

"The motorbike has been left in situ and it is thought the offender was disturbed and left.

"Can you help?"

Information to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 37/26656/21, on 101 or email PC Jamie Holland.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.