Motorbike stolen from street in Lowestoft

Published: 11:35 AM September 10, 2021

Suffolk Police are looking for witnesses of a motorbike theft. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A motorbike was stolen overnight from a street in the centre of Lowestoft.

The theft occurred in Clapham Road Central at some point between 12:30am and 10:30am on September 9.

The stolen bike is a red Lexmoto LXR 125.

Suffolk police is appealing for any witnesses of the theft to come forward.

Anyone with information can email the police on ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, citing crime reference 37/49857/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.