News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Motorbike stolen from street in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:35 AM September 10, 2021   
A 53-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an incident in Lowestoft

Suffolk Police are looking for witnesses of a motorbike theft. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A motorbike was stolen overnight from a street in the centre of Lowestoft.

The theft occurred in Clapham Road Central at some point between 12:30am and 10:30am on September 9.

The stolen bike is a red Lexmoto LXR 125.

Suffolk police is appealing for any witnesses of the theft to come forward.

Anyone with information can email the police on ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, citing crime reference 37/49857/21.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 'A real life hero': Touching tributes paid at Lowestoft Parkrun
  2. 2 Oulton Broad hairdresser named as UK's rising star
  3. 3 Man punched and stamped on in Lowestoft
  1. 4 Hunt for biker after woman suffers serious injuries in Lowestoft crash
  2. 5 Work begins on 72 beach huts in Lowestoft which have divided opinion
  3. 6 LOBMBC gear up for Battle of Britain spectacular on Oulton Broad
  4. 7 'People power': 16 firefighters pull Tango the horse from pond
  5. 8 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
  6. 9 Ambulance staff forced to 'lock themselves inside' to escape abuse
  7. 10 Fire breaks out in Lowestoft flat
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Shish Restaurant & Meze Bar in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Former Lowestoft restaurant and nightclub could reopen

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft, with the 'To Let' sign highlighting a vacant unit.

Retail

Could last empty unit at Gateway Retail Park be filled soon?

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a collision with a motorcyclist on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft.

Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorcycle

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
lowestoft

Five new businesses that launched in Lowestoft this summer

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon