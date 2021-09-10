Motorbike stolen from street in Lowestoft
Published: 11:35 AM September 10, 2021
A motorbike was stolen overnight from a street in the centre of Lowestoft.
The theft occurred in Clapham Road Central at some point between 12:30am and 10:30am on September 9.
The stolen bike is a red Lexmoto LXR 125.
Suffolk police is appealing for any witnesses of the theft to come forward.
Anyone with information can email the police on ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, citing crime reference 37/49857/21.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.
