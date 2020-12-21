Motorcycle stolen from town centre car park

Published: 2:27 PM December 21, 2020

The black and white Lexmoto motorcycle that was stolen in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

Witnesses are being sought after a motorcycle was stolen from a car park and then pushed through a coastal town.

The motorcycle theft happened in Lowestoft between 6.50am and 3pm last Thursday, December 17.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information following the theft of the black and white Lexmoto motorcycle from the car park near Wilko off London Road North.

The motorcycle was then located the following day near Stanley Street and was returned to the owner.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the motorcycle being pushed through the town on Thursday, December 17 between the times stated."

Information to Suffolk police, quoting reference number: 37/73012/20, via email Louis.Cook@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers - 100 per cent anonymously - on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org