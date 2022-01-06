Stolen motorcycle found abandoned in Lowestoft

Two motorcycles have been found abandoned in Lowestoft - one of which was stolen.

A red Lexmoto Viper 125 motorcycle was reported as stolen from outside a home in Highland Way between 1am and 7.20am on Thursday, January 6.

It was then found by its owner and recovered from Oakwood Park in Oakwood Road at about 1pm.

Police are unsure if the bike had been damaged before it was abandoned.

A black motorcycle was then found in the town in a car park in Rosewood, with its cables pulled out.

Rosewood where a motorcycle was abandoned today. - Credit: Google Maps

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 37/988/22 for the red Lexmoto Viper and 152 for the black motorcycle.