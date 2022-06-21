Motorhome stolen from street in overnight theft

A white Ford transit motor caravan was stolen from Spashett Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A motorhome was stolen during an overnight theft in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a white Ford transit motor caravan was stolen from Spashett Road in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The van, registration G892OMV, was stolen at sometime between 8.40pm on Sunday, June 19 and 1.15pm on Monday, June 20.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this incident or know where the vehicle is now, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/38492/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.