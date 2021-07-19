Chainsaw and mountain bike stolen in garage burglary

Published: 4:47 PM July 19, 2021

A garage at a home on Park Road in Lowestoft was burgled after entry was gained via Osborne Street. - Credit: Google Images

A mountain bike and petrol chainsaw were stolen as a garage was burgled overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information following a garage burglary at a home on Park Road in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "At some point between 11pm on Sunday, July 18 and 11am on Monday, July 19, entry was gained to a garage by removing the screws and bolts from the door hinges.

"A man's grey Gtech eScent EB05 mountain bike, and a grey Spear and Jackson petrol chainsaw were stolen.

"Access to the garage is via Osborne Street.

"Can you help?"

Anybody who has any information should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime references 37/39191/21 on 101 or email PC Donna Jackson.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.