News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Mountain bike and fishing kit stolen in burglaries

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:18 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM August 31, 2021
A fishing boat, remote control aeroplanes and bicycles were stolen in a spate of garage burglaries in Bradwell.

The burglaries happened in Lowestoft. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A mountain bike and fishing equipment were stolen as two garages were targeted during separate burglaries in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after two garage burglaries in the town.

A grey and orange Voodoo Bantu mountain bike was stolen between Wednesday, August 25 and Friday, August 27 after "an unknown person gained entry to a garage on Kingswood Avenue in Carlton Colville by forcing the locks", according to police.

A quantity of fishing equipment was stolen after a garage on Aldwyck Way in Lowestoft was broken into between 10pm on Friday, August 27 and 5am on Saturday, August 28.

If you have any information about these incidents please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/47669/21 or 37/47672/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Lowestoft News
Carlton Colville News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nick Knowles enjoyed a meal at The Bell in Carlton Coleville after filming in the area.

Nick Knowles spotted dining at Lowestoft pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Pontins, Pakefield.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Could Pontins Pakefield welcome Afghan refugees?

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A CGI visualisation of the new Lowestoft Jubilee Promenade beach huts

What is going on with Lowestoft's 'Marmite' beach huts?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
malcolm and teresa

Husband speaks out after wife died suddenly after hospital discharge

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon