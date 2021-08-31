Mountain bike and fishing kit stolen in burglaries

Published: 5:18 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM August 31, 2021

A mountain bike and fishing equipment were stolen as two garages were targeted during separate burglaries in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after two garage burglaries in the town.

A grey and orange Voodoo Bantu mountain bike was stolen between Wednesday, August 25 and Friday, August 27 after "an unknown person gained entry to a garage on Kingswood Avenue in Carlton Colville by forcing the locks", according to police.

A quantity of fishing equipment was stolen after a garage on Aldwyck Way in Lowestoft was broken into between 10pm on Friday, August 27 and 5am on Saturday, August 28.

If you have any information about these incidents please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/47669/21 or 37/47672/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.