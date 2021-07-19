Thieves steal mountain bike - and leave another in its place

Published: 1:43 PM July 19, 2021

Thieves stole a mountain bike in Lowestoft and left another cycle in its place.

Police are seeking witnesses after the black and red Claude Butler mountain bike was stolen from outside a hotel.

The mountain bike theft happened in the early hours of Sunday, July 18 on Ivy Lane, Carlton Colville.

A police spokesman said: "At some point between 00.01am and 11am on Sunday an unknown person has cut the cycle lock and stolen the mountain bike.

"A Challenge Spirit cycle was left near to where the stolen bike had been.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any suspicious activity nearby or know where the mountain bike is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/39099/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.