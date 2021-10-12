News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Bike stolen from shed in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:27 PM October 12, 2021   
Suffolk police are looking for information after a bike was stolen from a shed last night, on Raglan Street, Lowestoft.

Police are looking for information after a bike was stolen from a shed last night. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are hunting for information after a mountain bike was stolen from a shed in Lowestoft.

The incident took place on Raglan Street overnight between Monday, October 11, and Tuesday, October 12.

An unknown person entered a garden shed and removed a grey Orange branded mountain.

Anyone with information, or who saw suspicious activity or knows the whereabouts of the bike, should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/56931/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

