Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Mountain bike stolen as garage targeted in overnight break-in

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:25 AM September 2, 2022
Jenkins Green burglary

A garage at a home on Jenkins Green in Lowestoft was targeted in the break-in. - Credit: Google Images

A mountain bike was stolen after burglars broke into a garage overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the garage burglary in Lowestoft.

The garage at a home on Jenkins Green was targeted in the break-in.

A police spokesman said: "The garage was broken into sometime between 8pm on Wednesday, August 31 and 9am on Thursday, September 1.

"Once inside, a Giant Anthem Advanced Pro 1 mountain bike was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you know where the bike is now or have any information about the burglary, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/56336/22 via 101.

Alternatively you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
