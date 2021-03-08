Mountain bike stolen during the night prompts police appeal
Published: 2:23 PM March 8, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
A mountain bike which was stolen during the night has prompted a police appeal.
The theft took place at a property on Clemence Street in Lowestoft at some point overnight between March 5 and March 6.
The suspect climbed over the garden fence of the house, turned off the garden lights and stole the bike.
The bike is described as ‘distinctive’, it is a Carrera and is yellow and black in colour.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or knows of the bike’s whereabouts should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/11029/21.