Mountain bike stolen during shed burglary

Published: 7:08 PM July 2, 2021

A mountain bike was stolen after a shed at a home on Long Road in Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

A black Carrera mountain bike was stolen during a shed burglary in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a shed at a home on Long Road in the town was broken into.

It happened between 10.30am on Tuesday, June 29 and 7am on Wednesday, June 30.

A police spokesman said: "The shed at the home in Long Road was forced open and a black Carrera mountain bike was stolen.

"Can you help?"

You may also want to watch:

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby during these times or have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference 37/35086/21 - via 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org