Mountain bike stolen during shed burglary
A black Carrera mountain bike was stolen during a shed burglary in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a shed at a home on Long Road in the town was broken into.
It happened between 10.30am on Tuesday, June 29 and 7am on Wednesday, June 30.
A police spokesman said: "The shed at the home in Long Road was forced open and a black Carrera mountain bike was stolen.
"Can you help?"
If you noticed any unusual activity nearby during these times or have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference 37/35086/21 - via 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
