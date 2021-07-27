News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Mountain bike stolen from outside gym on retail park

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:59 AM July 27, 2021    Updated: 11:52 AM July 27, 2021
The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft

The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft.

A mountain bike was stolen from outside an outlet at a retail park in south Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the Merida mountain bike was stolen from outside a gym at the Gateway Retail Park on Tower Road in Pakefield.

A police spokesman said: "The black with green accents Merida mountain bike was stolen on Sunday, July 25 between 3.15pm and 3.30pm.

"The bike had a rear light and drinks holder and had been left locked near another pedal cycle."

Anyone with information about this theft should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/40624/21, on 101 or email PC Trudie Beckwith.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

