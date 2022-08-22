News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lock cut as thieves steal Scott mountain bike

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:22 AM August 22, 2022
A black and red Scott mountain bike was stolen.

A black and red Scott mountain bike was stolen. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Thieves stole a mountain bike that had been left locked and secured close to a busy restaurant.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after the mountain bike was stolen in Lowestoft.

The theft took place on Arbor Lane near the McDonald's drive-thru restaurant in the Pakefield area of Lowestoft at some time between noon and 4pm on Monday, August 15.

A police spokesman said: "The victim had left his bicycle locked and secured but on his return the lock had been cut and the cycle stolen.

"The bicycle is described as a black and red Scott mountain bike with white lettering on the frame."

Anybody with any information or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between these times should contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 52628/22 on 101.

Alternatively, you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.



