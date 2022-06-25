Extra police patrols after further damage at popular nature reserve

Bird hides have been broken into and damaged amid increasing reports of anti-social behaviour and vandalism at a popular nature reserve.

Extra police patrols are being carried out around Carlton and Oulton marshes, near Lowestoft, after the popular hides across the site were targeted on four occasions over the past seven nights.

The latest spate of damage comes after a viewing platform was destroyed by fire two weekends ago at Oulton marshes.

Now, the latest anti-social behaviour and vandalism has forced officials at Suffolk's nature charity into temporarily closing the bird hides - meaning birders and keen wildlife photographers have been prevented from using the facilities.

For the North East Suffolk team at the county's nature charity it is the latest blow - especially after the marshes had benefitted from a transformation of about 1,000 acres of wildness following National Lottery Heritage Fund's investment of more then £4m.

With Carlton and Oulton marshes separated by Oulton Dyke, the 151-hectare nature reserve in Lowestoft is managed by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

After the blaze over the weekend of June 11/12, Matt Gooch, from Suffolk Wildlife Trust, hit out at "irresponsible behaviour" that had tarnished the investment that has been made in the transformation of Carlton marshes.

This week, he said: "We have got issues down at Oulton marshes, where we've had reports of visitors seeing a large group of youths gathering still.

"They are drinking, leaving rubbish everywhere, jumping off the 24-hour moorings into the river, playing loud music and general anti-social behaviour."

With Lowestoft police having been informed, patrols have been carried out this week.

Mr Gooch said: "At Carlton Marshes, we have had to lock the hides as they have been targeted with anti-social behaviour on at least four out of seven nights.

"The hides have been broken into, with doors kicked in, windows smashed and alcohol bottles left strewn across the site."

Patrols stepped up

Mr Gooch, who was down on site until 10.30pm on Thursday night as he joined police patrols, added: "Youngsters have been playing loud music, litter has been strewn all over the place and we've had reports of them being abusive to visitors.

"Obviously, with locking up the hides following this damage, all the photographers and birders down there are losing out as they have not been able to access the hides.

"There is no one more disappointed in this behaviour than me and my team. At Suffolk Wildlife Trust we are continually each day not being able to get on with our jobs of managing the nature reserve as we're having to monitor the site and ensure it is secure.

"By upping patrols and taking staff away from their roles, as a conservation charity it is a real pull on resources.

"These youths need to be spoken to, so it is about patrols as the habit needs to be broken."

A police spokesman said: "Police are continuing to tackle reports of anti-social behaviour involving youths at Carlton marshes."







