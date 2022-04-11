No arrests yet made after cannabis factory discovered
Published: 4:11 PM April 11, 2022
- Credit: Mick Howes
No arrests have yet been made after a suspected cannabis factory was discovered in Lowestoft.
Officers were called at approximately 8.45am on, Tuesday, March 15, to reports of a suspected burglary at a premises on Marina, after a member of public reported the front door or a building had been damaged.
On entry to the property, a large quantity of plants were located alongside associated electrical paraphernalia.
Police remained on the scene for a number of days.
Anyone with information, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, should contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime number 37/15600/22
