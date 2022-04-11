News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

No arrests yet made after cannabis factory discovered

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:11 PM April 11, 2022
marina lowestoft cannabis factory

Forensic officers were at the scene of an address on Marina, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

No arrests have yet been made after a suspected cannabis factory was discovered in Lowestoft.

Officers were called at approximately 8.45am on, Tuesday, March 15, to reports of a suspected burglary at a premises on Marina, after a member of public reported the front door or a building had been damaged.

On entry to the property, a large quantity of plants were located alongside associated electrical paraphernalia.

Police remained on the scene for a number of days.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, should contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime number 37/15600/22

