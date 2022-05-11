News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Do you know this man? CCTV appeal launched after Lowestoft assault

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:14 PM May 11, 2022
Updated: 4:41 PM May 11, 2022
Norfolk police would like to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Lowestoft

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Lowestoft.

The incident took place on Tuesday, March 22, in Pinebanks, just off Normanshurst Drive in the town.

The victim, a man aged 19, reported being assaulted by a man outside of his home at about 4.30pm.

The attacker is alleged to have punched him three times in the face and ripped his shirt before running off.

Anyone who knows who the individual in the CCTV is or who saw the incident has been urged to contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/17442/22.

