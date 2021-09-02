News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

One Stop store in Lowestoft closed after attempted break-in

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:14 AM September 2, 2021   
One Stop in Lowestoft has been closed this morning following an attempted break-in in the night.

One Stop in Lowestoft has been closed this morning following an attempted break-in in the night. - Credit: Google Maps

A One Stop convenience store in Lowestoft is currently closed after an attempted break-in during the night.

The shop on Westwood Avenue is expected to reopen soon after being closed following the incident and wrapped in police tape this morning.

Would-be thieves attempted to break in via the store's front window but were unsuccessful.

A staff member said: "The store should reopen shortly, we had an attempted break-in last night but we had the shutters down so we were quite lucky really."

Suffolk Live
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pontins, Pakefield.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Could Pontins Pakefield welcome Afghan refugees?

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Nick Knowles enjoyed a meal at The Bell in Carlton Coleville after filming in the area.

Nick Knowles spotted dining at Lowestoft pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
malcolm and teresa

Husband speaks out after wife died suddenly after hospital discharge

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The latest burglary figures for Norfolk show a rise in reports. Picture: Archant

Norfolk Live

Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in alleyway

Sarah Hussain

person