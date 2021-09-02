One Stop store in Lowestoft closed after attempted break-in
Published: 11:14 AM September 2, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A One Stop convenience store in Lowestoft is currently closed after an attempted break-in during the night.
The shop on Westwood Avenue is expected to reopen soon after being closed following the incident and wrapped in police tape this morning.
Would-be thieves attempted to break in via the store's front window but were unsuccessful.
A staff member said: "The store should reopen shortly, we had an attempted break-in last night but we had the shutters down so we were quite lucky really."